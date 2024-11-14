Gartner: The Hype Cycle of Climate Technologies

“Climate change impacts can still feel far away. However, some of these impacts are being seen through more severe weather events.

"This impacts business.”

Sarah also advises that assessing whether technology is the right tool in solving sustainability challenges and must be balanced with caution of impact.

“This is a question of applying the right technology to solve the right types of problems,” she adds. “This means making sure that the benefit of using AI exceeds the impacts created.

“AI can be used to optimise everyday sustainability activities by helping with data collection, insight and suggesting actions to, for example, reduce emissions. It can also be used to respond to customer questions or help suppliers identify emissions reduction pathways.

“AI can also be used in a game-changing way, for example, to identify new materials which are circular or predict climate change impacts.”

Advancing sustainable technology

Despite the promise of these technologies, the path to sustainability is full of interim challenges whilst next-gen solutions are in development.

Sarah elaborates on certain immediate, or 'bridging', technologies aiding firms on their journey towards goals such as carbon neutrality.