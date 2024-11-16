How has AWS Expanded its Circular Economy Initiative?

Neil Morris, Country Manager for AWS Ireland, explains: “Our reverse logistics programme is a key part of our circular economy strategy. By extending the life of our data centre equipment, we're reducing our environmental impact and supporting our goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions.”

The process involves a thorough data sanitation procedure ensuring customer data is securely erased before the hardware is sent to re:Cycle facilities, where it is handled by specialised robots capable of transporting up to two tonnes of equipment.

Innovative recycling and recovery in the tech industry

For those components that are beyond reuse, the facility has developed advanced recycling techniques where precious metals such as gold and silver are extracted from circuit boards and other computer parts.

“We've developed bespoke machines and processes to maximise the recovery of valuable materials,” says Sarah Murphy, Operations Manager at re:Cycle Reverse Logistics. “This ensures that even when reuse isn't possible, we're still extracting value and minimising waste.”

The company ensures that none of the waste from these procedures ends up in landfills, instead being directed towards sophisticated recycling processes.

Economic impact

The establishment of the re:Cycle Reverse Logistics centres, including AWS's server assembly sites in Ireland, have contributed to creating over 850 local jobs, diversifying the workforce from experienced engineers to recent school leavers within Ireland’s tech sector.

Roderic O'Gorman, Leader of the Green Party and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, officially opened the new re:Cycle Reverse Logistics building. After touring the site, he commented: “Circular economy projects are increasingly important to help us build a more sustainable economy. We need to work together to ensure that products, whatever their shape or form, are kept in use for as long as possible through smart design, repair and reuse.”

