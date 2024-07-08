Crane Data Centers: Leading the Charge on Sustainability
In the world of technology, innovation is the cornerstone of progress. For Matt Pfile, founder of Crane Data Centers, innovation has been a lifelong pursuit fueled by a passion for engineering and a desire to make a meaningful impact. “I’ve always been interested in engineering and how things work,” Pfile reflects, “which led me to pivot from banking to network engineering early in my career.” Pfile’s journey eventually brought him to Google, where he spent over a decade leading data center site acquisition and overseeing third party data center leasing. It was during his time at Google that Pfile recognized a critical need for innovation. “My experience led me to recognize the need for innovation when it comes to data centers which ultimately became the genesis of Crane,” Pfile explains.
Not just another data center company
At Crane, the focus is clear: develop and operate hyperscale data centers for large enterprise users. But Crane is not just another data center provider. Their leadership team has extensive experience working for companies such as Google, Meta, and Apple, and they are fundamentally reimagining data center development with a strong focus on sustainability, customer centricity, and innovation.
Customer centricity at the core
Pfile emphasizes, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. As former customers ourselves, we understand their approach to design and develop solutions that exceed their expectations.” This customer-centric mindset drives Crane to continually innovate and deliver value to their clients.
Innovation is the key to driving meaningful change in the industry
Crane’s Portland project is a great example of their commitment to sustainability and innovation. In collaboration with Principal Asset Management, Crane is developing a 100+ MW data center campus next to a wastewater treatment plant. This strategic location allows Crane to use recycled water for cooling and is designed to support high-density applications such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. “We’re excited to leverage our innovative designs to further enhance the sustainability of our data center,” Pfile adds. With their strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer centricity, Crane is poised to transform the data center industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future.
******
Click HERE to read the full report
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?Supply Chain Sustainability
- How is ABB Electrification Boosting Decarbonisation?Renewable Energy
- What are Mercedes-Benz’s Six Sustainability Focus Areas?Sustainability
- Deloitte Accelerators Help to Streamline CSRD ComplianceSustainability