Crane Data Centers: Leading the Charge on Sustainability

In the world of technology, innovation is the cornerstone of progress. For Matt Pfile, founder of Crane Data Centers, innovation has been a lifelong pursuit fueled by a passion for engineering and a desire to make a meaningful impact. “I’ve always been interested in engineering and how things work,” Pfile reflects, “which led me to pivot from banking to network engineering early in my career.” Pfile’s journey eventually brought him to Google, where he spent over a decade leading data center site acquisition and overseeing third party data center leasing. It was during his time at Google that Pfile recognized a critical need for innovation. “My experience led me to recognize the need for innovation when it comes to data centers which ultimately became the genesis of Crane,” Pfile explains.

Not just another data center company

At Crane, the focus is clear: develop and operate hyperscale data centers for large enterprise users. But Crane is not just another data center provider. Their leadership team has extensive experience working for companies such as Google, Meta, and Apple, and they are fundamentally reimagining data center development with a strong focus on sustainability, customer centricity, and innovation.