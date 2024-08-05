Digitalisation In Sustainable Higher Education Campuses

Understanding the carbon footprint of higher education

Universities, as centres of knowledge and innovation, are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in addressing climate concerns. However, the sprawling nature of campus infrastructure, energy-intensive facilities, and diverse operational needs often contribute significantly to their carbon footprint. Recognising and mitigating these environmental impacts has become a priority for higher education institutions aiming to align with broader sustainability development goals.

The integration of digital technologies into higher education operations is not a novel concept, but its potential impact on sustainability often goes understated. Indeed, in the Siemens Infrastructure Transition Monitor 2023, data driven management of systems was only considered advanced by 37% of respondents.

Digitalisation offers a holistic approach to campus management, presenting opportunities for data-driven decision-making, efficient resource utilisation, and a reduction in overall environmental impact. The unobtrusive implementation of digital solutions ensures that sustainability becomes an inherent aspect of campus life without compromising the core mission of education.

Initiatives like the “The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings,” which assess universities against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, take this into account. These rankings serve as a tool for measuring universities’ societal impact and their efforts towards sustainability and social responsibility on a global scale.

Optimising energy consumption through intelligent systems

One of the critical challenges in the pursuit of sustainability is achieving meaningful change without disrupting the daily operations of a university. Smart campuses, facilitated by digitalisation, enable a seamless transition towards sustainable practices. For example, the gradual integration of building automation solutions allows for intelligent control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, ensuring optimal comfort for occupants while minimising energy wastage.

By creating virtual replicas of physical infrastructure, institutions can gain valuable insights into energy usage patterns, identify inefficiencies, and implement targeted measures to enhance overall energy efficiency. The result is a gradual reduction in carbon emissions while improving the student and faculty experience on campus.

Siemens Xcelerator, through its innovative digital twin technology, facilitates this process by providing comprehensive data analytics and actionable insights, enabling universities to optimise, among other items, their energy consumption and advance their sustainability goals.

This has been the case at the University of East London (UEL) campus, where through the digital twin technology provided by Siemens Xcelerator, the university has been able to effectively monitor and manage energy usage patterns, identify inefficiencies, and implement targeted measures to enhance overall energy efficiency.