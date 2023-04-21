Earth Day: How businesses can scale up climate solutions

Each year, April 22nd marks Earth Day to recognise the significance of positive environmental impact and the economic and political intervention required to provoke necessary change.

The day unites over one billion people in more than 190 countries, encouraging businesses and consumers alike to participate in non-profit activities, such as beach clean-ups, to inspire positive change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) most recent report stated that the planet is still warming at an alarming rate, meaning humanity is still off-track when it comes to redressing the impacts of climate change.

The IPCC has warned that the Earth's temperature will continue to increase and is expected to reach 1.5°C between 2030 and 2035. Earth Day is thus been deployed as a preventative measure, to raise awareness and prevent the earth’s temperature from surpassing this limit.

Consequently, greenhouse gases and CO2 emissions must be reduced by at least 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035, compared to 2019 levels.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has characterised the report as "a loud call to rapidly accelerate climate efforts" and also as "a practical guide to diffuse the climate crisis time-bomb".

The IPCC shared three key ways in which businesses can scale up their climate solutions.