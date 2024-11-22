Eastport Ventures: The Role of Mining in a Net Zero Future

As the world intensifies efforts to combat climate change, the urgency to achieve net-zero emissions has never been clearer.

Governments, corporations and international organisations are all striving for a future where carbon emissions are balanced by removal efforts aiming to halt global warming.

However, the journey to a net zero world isn’t solely reliant on renewable energy technologies like wind, solar, and electric vehicles (EVs). It also hinges on something more fundamental - critical minerals.

The role of critical minerals in a net zero world

These valuable commodities, including copper, nickel, uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), lithium and cobalt are the foundation of the technologies driving clean energy transition.

In short they are mission critical for efforts to rebalance the impact of deglobalising economies and trade, whilst concurrently aiding in the electrification of the world in what is the most ambitious energy transition our planet has seen in the last century.