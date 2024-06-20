Article
Renewable Energy

Electriq Power Bankruptcy: Moecker Auctions Liquidate US$18m

By Jeanne A. Becker, Becker Public Relations
June 20, 2024
Items to be auctioned include extensive lithium-ion battery lines, solar panels, FF&E, proprietary software, and other intellectual property.
Moecker Auctions, Inc. has been selected by Trustee Robert Furr to liquidate more than US$18 Million in assets from Electriq Power Holdings Ch.7 Bankruptcy

Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, FL – June 17, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale-based Moecker Auctions, Inc. has been engaged by Trustee Robert Furr to liquidate in excess of $18 million in assets resulting from the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings of Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE/OTC:ELIQ) and Electriq Power, Inc. In 2023, Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. merged with a public company based in West Palm Beach, FL. 

“We are expecting strong interest from buyers due to the explosive growth of the global energy storage market,” said Michael Shirinian, Director of Operations at Moecker Auctions, Inc. “According to experts, turnkey energy storage systems are in high demand globally.”

Items to be auctioned include extensive lithium-ion battery lines, solar panels, FF&E, proprietary software, and other intellectual property. Bids are being accepted for a bulk purchase (all assets) and by product line (i.e., battery line, software, IP, etc.). The bid deadline is Monday, July 1, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST. A virtual data room will be made available and the virtual live auction is Monday, July 8, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Negotiations are already underway with potential buyers. 

For more information, call Michael Shirinian at Moecker Auctions at 954-252-2887 or email: [email protected]

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. filed Chapter 7, a voluntary petition for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida on May 3, 2024 with Judge Mindy A. Mora presiding. Founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, the company provided turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. 

With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville, Moecker Auctions, Inc. is licensed, bonded, and fully insured and maintains a staff of experienced personnel to administer and facilitate its operations. With over 60 years of combined experience, Moecker Auctions offers a unique approach to auctions, liquidations and appraisals. For more information, visit www.moeckerauctions.com

