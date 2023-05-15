UAE-based airline Etihad Airways has partnered with Twelve, a carbon transformation company, to promote sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from CO2 and renewable energy.

Twelve combines renewable energy and water to convert CO2 into vital chemicals and materials derived from fossil fuels. This innovative formula reduces lifecycle emissions by 90% compared to traditional fossil-based fuels and is compatible with current aircrafts.

Etihad’s sustainable mission

The new partnership aligns with Etihad's sustainability goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and converting waste into fuel, with a target of diverting 75% of waste from landfills by 2025. The collaboration is driven by the growing demand for SAF among various airlines.

In 2019, the airline introduced the Etihad Greenliner Program, which allocated a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to focus on sustainability initiatives. The programme aims to identify and tackle key sustainability challenges through partnerships with Boeing and engine manufacturer GE.