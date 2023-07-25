Exclusive Video: Anna Pierce, Tate & Lyle

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.

Sustainable Agriculture: Lessons on scaling a regenerative agriculture programme

According to the recent IPCC report, food system emissions, from agricultural production, land use, packaging and waste management, account for nearly a third of global emissions.

Most leading food and drink producers recognise that reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their supply chain (Scope 3 emissions) and safeguarding precious natural resources will make the biggest positive impact.

In Tate & Lyle's case, reducing the environmental impact of farming its two main raw materials – corn and stevia – represents its biggest opportunity to deliver on its science-based Scope 3 emissions commitment.