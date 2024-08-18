EY: How to Boost Investment in Europe With Sustainability

Investment in Europe has dropped by 4% for the first time since 2020, according to a report by EY.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is crucial to the green transition – it can drive technology and supply chains to become sustainable, diversify and strengthen economies and raise social and environmental standards.

The latest EY Europe Attractiveness Survey gathered insights from 500 global executives and completed detailed analysis of 5,694 FDI projects in 45 countries across Europe.

A report detailing the results of the survey gives recommendations for the continent to reinvigorate FDI.

Hermann Sidhu, EMEIA Assurance Leader at EY, says: “The latest EY Europe Attractiveness Survey outlines a nine-point strategy to reignite Europe's economy.