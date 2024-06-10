Four New Speakers Announced for Sustainability LIVE London
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC. It is held in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
New speakers join Sustainability LIVE line-up
At Sustainability LIVE, we’re happy to announce four new executives joining our prestigious array of industry speakers in London. They are:
Daniel Schmid, CSO, SAP
As SAP’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Daniel Schmid is responsible for sustainability at SAP on a global scale, a role he has held for the last decade.
Daniel began his career in CRM consulting and held various senior management positions within SAP Consulting before joining the sustainability leadership team. It was stablished in 2009 to start SAP’s sustainability journey and lead the Sustainability Operations team.
Daniel holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany and is Chair of the Board of econsense, a forum for sustainable development of German business.
James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and CSO, Verizon
James Gowen is Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Chief Sustainability Officer at US telco Verizon. He leads significant sustainability initiatives within the company as well as chairing the Global eSustainability Initiative (GeSI) and serving on the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium board, which helps in driving industry-wide sustainability efforts.
James is also a member of Penn State University’s Smeal Sustainability Advisory Board. His leadership extends to reducing environmental impacts, enhancing energy efficiency and advocating sustainable practices globally.
Garrett Quinn, Group CSO, Smurfit Kappa
Garrett Quinn joined Smurfit Kappa in 2000 and was appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer and to the Group Executive Committee in July 2021. His tenure has seen him hold several roles in operations across the group in Argentina, France and Ireland before moving to the UK. Garrett has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from University College Dublin and has completed his postgraduate studies with the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership.
Alongside this, he is Director to the Smurfit Kappa Foundation and company representative to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the Conference Board (US) and the Consumer Goods Forum.
Rhian Kelly, CSO, National Grid
As CSO, Rhian Kelly oversees all of the National Grid’s sustainability activities. Her work includes setting strategic objectives around reducing emissions and investing in the communities National Grid serves as well as creating internal alignment and external understanding of what National Grid is doing.
Prior to this, Rhian was responsible for corporate affairs activities on behalf of National Grid Ventures (NGV), National Grid’s commercial arm which invests in green technologies such as renewable energy. Before joining National Grid, she was the Director of Infrastructure at the CBI, spearheading their campaigns to boost investment in infrastructure, the low-carbon economy and construction.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******