Freezing not only keeps food fresh for longer, but also simplifies meal preparation and minimises waste by effectively storing leftovers.

The frozen food market was valued at US$292bn in 2020 with around 1.4bn domestic freezers and refrigerators used around the world.



But managing such a big market demands a lot of energy and, unlike other electronic devices, freezers must remain on continuously.

The Move to -15°C Coalition aims to make a difference in food supply chains by "resetting frozen food temperature standards".

Launched in 2023 by DP World, the coalition wants to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, support global food resources and reduce costs in the supply chain.

The Coalition is packed with big names, from shipping giants like Maersk and AJC Group to supermarkets Morrisons and Iceland.