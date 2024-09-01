Q&A: Gelato VP Reveals Path to Sustainable Shipping

What does Gelato's sustainable shipping model entail?

Gelato’s sustainable shipping model is centred around local, on-demand production and delivery.

First, we only produce and ship products that are actually bought and, by leveraging our network of global production partners, we can produce the product closer to the end-customer. Local production and our partnerships with more than 60 logistics carriers reduce transportation distances, costs and emissions, allowing us to rely on ground transportation instead of air. And ground transportation has more potential to move away from fossil fuels.

In 2023, 99.6% of packages were produced in the same region as the end customer, while 87% were produced in the same country. We delivered to customers in 184 countries, so you can imagine the impact if all of that was produced in, for example, China and transported by air.

What are the benefits of local, on-demand production over mass production?

Local, on-demand production offers faster delivery, eliminates capital tied up in inventory and significantly reduces overproduction, transportation distances and emissions. Gelato’s innovative model enables this globally. By producing on demand, inventory no longer sits idle and each item produced generates profit. This approach also democratises access for creators and entrepreneurs, providing them with the competitive production costs and delivery speeds of large ecommerce players, all without upfront investment.

On-demand production brings substantial benefits: it slashes delivery times, cuts waste, reduces carbon emissions and lowers costs. With Gelato, sellers are free from the burdens of inventory management, forecasting, storage, manufacturing and shipping. Plus, there are no minimum or maximum order requirements – everything is produced as needed. Our method is faster, smarter and greener. By matching supply with demand, our approach helps reduce CO2 emissions, making the entire process more environmentally friendly.

How is Gelato revitalising local production?

Gelato revitalises local production by leveraging local resources, production facilities and people. Our network of production partners consists of more than 140 production hubs in 32 countries, who are funnelled from all over the world to be produced in and for their local market. In 2023, more than 50 of our production partners received orders through Gelato from more than 50 countries. These are orders they would never have received if not for Gelato. Additionally, they would probably have been produced far away from the end customer and then shipped by air to their destination.

We envision a future world where anyone can be a business owner; where hyperlocal, on-demand production can serve any major city; where close to anything can be produced when needed, where needed. A world without overproduction; a world where software, technology and partnerships link creators, makers and end-customers, everywhere. Our goal is that our role in facilitating global trade through local on-demand production will continue to change the world for the better, making it smarter, faster and greener.

