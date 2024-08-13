Genesys: Innovating with AI and Cloud to make CX Sustainable

We've all interacted with call centres at some point – from booking appointments to tech support, the support makes life more convenient.

Ever wondered how some of the world's biggest companies, including NatWest Group, Vodafone and Emirates run these operations sustainably?

Enter Genesys, a provider of cloud solutions for customer experience and contact centres.

Tony Bates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Genesys, says: “We’re still early in our journey to affect meaningful and lasting positive change through the Genesys Sustainability Program, but our track record over the past three years gives us confidence in our ability to meet and exceed our stated goals.”