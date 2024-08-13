Genesys: Innovating with AI and Cloud to make CX Sustainable
We've all interacted with call centres at some point – from booking appointments to tech support, the support makes life more convenient.
Ever wondered how some of the world's biggest companies, including NatWest Group, Vodafone and Emirates run these operations sustainably?
Enter Genesys, a provider of cloud solutions for customer experience and contact centres.
Tony Bates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Genesys, says: “We’re still early in our journey to affect meaningful and lasting positive change through the Genesys Sustainability Program, but our track record over the past three years gives us confidence in our ability to meet and exceed our stated goals.”
Genesys’ CX solutions
Founded in 1990, Genesys is a global leader in cloud customer experience (CX) and contact centre solutions.
It supports more than 8,000 organisations in over 100 countries to improve business outcomes and loyalty by creating the best experiences for customers.
The California headquartered company offers a range of products including Genesys Cloud CX and EX for industries including banking, retail, insurance and healthcare.
In 2022 its revenue reached US$2bn.
How Genesys helps others to be sustainable
Genesys is revolutionising sustainability in call centres across the globe.
Traditionally, most call centre emissions come from operating an office building full of computers and employee commutes.
Genesys’ solutions allow staff to work remotely from any location, completely eliminating emissions from commuting.
This also removes the need to power and operate a central office.
Genesys’ environmental goals
The company aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2030 – 20 years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s worldwide 2050 goal.
It believes this is possible because the company has added hundreds of new cloud customers, yet its cloud emissions have not increased.
Bridgette McAdoo, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at Genesys, says: “We have spent the last two years building a strong sustainability foundation that is rooted in empathy, inclusion, engagement and innovation.
“We are now focused on not only meeting but surpassing our goals.”
Genesys is working to move customers from on-premise deployments to the cloud and enable eco-friendly travel alongside virtual meetings.
It is also aiming to create a ‘workplace of the future’ by using sustainable facilities.
Genesys has already reduced its emissions by 8% compared to 2022 and has implemented a Green Travel Policy.
Genesys’s social progress
By 2030, the company aims to positively impact 100 million people in need annually and have a workforce as diverse as the markets where it operates.
It aims to use its products for good and engage its employees to continue to be an employer of choice.
The company is also working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across its workforce and supply chain.
In 2023, it increased both the percentages of women in leadership roles and US employees from underrepresented groups by almost 5%, bringing the totals so far to 29.8% and 24.5% respectively.
This labour of love not only highlights our significant progress but Genesys' continued dedication and commitment to integrate sustainability into our business.
Genesys also orchestrated over 46 million interactions for people in need.
Genesys’ governance aims
The company’s governance goal is to maximise availability and compliance by 2030.
Genesys prioritises customers’ privacy and security and adheres to high ethical and anti-corruption standards.
It also aims to maintain the availability of its products 24/7.
In 2023, 100% of employees completed its compliance training and it achieved an impressive 99.996% availability.
How Genesys uses AI responsibly
Genesys is using AI to deliver empathetic experiences for both customers and employees at scale.
In 2019 it launched an AI Ethics programme to hold the company accountable to its commitment and develop products that minimise bias.
It has also created an AI and Ethics roundtable that represents the teams creating its AI models to communicate its AI Ethics guidelines to partners, customers and employees.
The guidelines aim to balance value creation with empathy, incorporate privacy by design principles, understand and reduce bias and be transparent.
