Honeywell and Arcadis have announced a collaboration to deliver solutions and services aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints in commercial buildings across the globe.

By initially targeting five projects in different parts of the world, the companies will combine their expertise to provide comprehensive solutions, helping clients and customers accelerate their progress towards carbon reduction targets.

This collaboration between Arcadis and Honeywell further bolsters their individual initiatives to support clients dedicated to achieving positive outcomes in terms of ESG practices.

The challenges of controlling energy use

The World Economic Forum predicts that in 2050 approximately 80% of today’s buildings will still be standing. This means the challenge of controlling escalating energy use – particularly in older buildings – to meet carbon-reduction targets will increase over the coming decades.

However, building owners and operators often lack the necessary expertise and technology to effectively monitor and optimise energy performance, making it challenging to drive change within their organisations.

By collaborating, Honeywell and Arcadis offer complementary services to address these gaps, assisting clients in charting a course towards lower carbon emissions and improved resilience.