How DEKRA Helps Companies Meet Sustainability Targets

There are almost 1.5 billion vehicles on the road worldwide producing about eight billion tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs) per year.

Transport as a whole contributes almost one quarter of emissions and is expected to rise to 30% by 2030.

Vehicle emissions regulations are in place around the world, but how can it be guaranteed that they’re followed?

What does DEKRA do?

Founded in 1925, DEKRA is the world’s largest non-listed expert organisation in the testing, inspection and certification sector.