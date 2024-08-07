How EY is Preparing Thermo Fisher Scientific for CSRD

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in more than 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. With a legacy of more than 20 years in sustainability and ESG services, EY combines deep technical skills across a breadth of business issues to help businesses create value for sustainability as well as help sustainability create value for the business. Working in this way ensures EY helps protect and create value for all stakeholders and to build a better working world. One such client is Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science with a company mission to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

“We’ve developed a great partnership with Thermo Fisher, serving as their technical advisor on ESG-related regulation such as the EU CSRD,” explains Lucy Godshall, Principal, EY Climate Change and Sustainability Services.

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is a new European regulation that has caused a pivotal shift in sustainability reporting, setting new standards and requirements for companies to disclose information on their ESG impacts, risks and opportunities.

“The partnership between Thermo Fisher and EY has centred around learning together,” says Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“I think it's the first time I've been through a process where we're making the playbook up as we go along because it's a new playbook. We're both learning and taking feedback and it's been very constructive. But companies shouldn't underestimate the work that's involved with CSRD.”

Partnering together on CSRD

EY supports Thermo Fisher in understanding what is most material to them as an organisation as part of its double materiality assessment, identifying potential disclosure gaps and preparing for its first CSRD-compliant report.

“It definitely takes a village and we are learning together as we go, navigating the complexities of the EU CSRD while considering the implications to Thermo Fisher,” says Lucy. “Our approach has been grounded in collaboration and inclusion, bringing key stakeholders at Thermo Fisher along the journey to assess the impact on their strategy and operations.”

Early preparation is important to Thermo Fisher, as there will be long term implications to the decisions it will make to comply with these regulations. It is critical that decisions are made thoughtfully to avoid unintended consequences.