Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

"As part of our goal to build the best product and constantly improve everything we do, we are taking steps to review and develop new, more-responsible packaging materials in partnership with Canopy."

Through their voyage with Canopy, Patagonia has positioned itself at the forefront of the sustainable business realm, leading by example in the transition towards green supply chains and minimising environmental footprints.

The Future of Packaging

The collaboration heralds a promising future for sustainable packaging solutions. The incipient phase will explore and propagate Next Gen packaging alternatives, tapping into the potential of materials like agricultural waste, thereby significantly tapering the dependence on primary forest resources.

"This commitment comes at a crucial time," says Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. With the burgeoning necessity for eco-friendly alternatives, Patagonia not only contributes to forest conservation but also spearheads a sustainable transition within the outdoor apparel industry.

Through this association, Patagonia avows its enduring commitment to sustainability, contributing to the proliferation of Pack4Good, a collective valuing over US$249bn in annual revenue, in its crusade against forest exploitation.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******