Supply Chain Sustainability

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

By Charlie King
September 14, 2024
Patagonia joins Pack4Good, a sustainable packaging initiative from Canopy (Credit: Patagonia)
Patagonia is enhancing its sustainability efforts by partnering with the environmental non-profit Canopy to develop alternative packaging materials

Known as the vanguard of ethical fashion and environmental stewardship, Patagonia has been committed to sustainability and ethical practices since its inception in 1973.

At its core, the company is driven by a vision to "save our home planet," dedicating itself to reducing environmental harm and bolstering social responsibility through responsible sourcing, prioritising recycled and organic materials.

Patagonia isn't going to stop now. The brand continues to heighten its sustainability efforts by taking part in initiatives like 1% for the Planet. It is also daring to challenge the quicksand of fast fashion, by engendering a culture of buying less and opting for repairs.

Joining forces with Canopy

In a stride towards environmental conservation, the brand now extends its sustainability frontiers by teaming up with Canopy, an esteemed non-profit focused on forest preservation. This collaboration, rooted in the Pack4Good initiative, is set to redefine sustainable packaging through the use of agricultural waste and non-forest fibres.

Patagonia joins Pack4Good, a sustainable packaging initiative from Canopy (Credit: Canopy)

Building upon its longstanding relationship with Canopy, Patagonia amplifies its focus towards revolutionising packaging solutions in harmony with nature. The brand commits to forgo packaging materials derived from endangered forests, marking a pivotal shift towards adopting non-tree-based paper products for their packaging essentials.

The deliberate move towards utilising agricultural waste signifies a bold stance against the conventional paper and packaging industry norms, which see over 3.1 billion trees felled annually. In partnership with Canopy, Patagonia is leading the journey towards sustainable packaging.

Striving for sustainable excellence

"Patagonia is excited to announce its partnership with Canopy's Pack4Good initiative," says Jennifer Patrick, Packaging and Branding Director, Patagonia.

Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy

"As part of our goal to build the best product and constantly improve everything we do, we are taking steps to review and develop new, more-responsible packaging materials in partnership with Canopy."

Through their voyage with Canopy, Patagonia has positioned itself at the forefront of the sustainable business realm, leading by example in the transition towards green supply chains and minimising environmental footprints.

The Future of Packaging

The collaboration heralds a promising future for sustainable packaging solutions. The incipient phase will explore and propagate Next Gen packaging alternatives, tapping into the potential of materials like agricultural waste, thereby significantly tapering the dependence on primary forest resources.

"This commitment comes at a crucial time," says Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. With the burgeoning necessity for eco-friendly alternatives, Patagonia not only contributes to forest conservation but also spearheads a sustainable transition within the outdoor apparel industry.

Through this association, Patagonia avows its enduring commitment to sustainability, contributing to the proliferation of Pack4Good, a collective valuing over US$249bn in annual revenue, in its crusade against forest exploitation.

