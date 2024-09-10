How PwC Unlocked End-to-End Supply Chain Value for Halcor
Operating on a global scale, PwC is recognised as one of the world’s Big Four consulting firms, specialising in audit and assurance, tax and advisory.
It’s in the latter realm that PwC Greece – part of the organisation’s global network – was primed and ready to carry out end-to-end supply chain diagnostics for Halcor, the copper and alloys extrusion division of ElvalHalcor.
Having outlined areas in which Halcor’s supply chain had potential to transform, PwC has continued to work on a variety of different projects and engagements.
Explaining the partnership’s evolution, Mata Chatzicharalampous, Director Supply Chain at PwC, says: “It started with diagnostics for a problem that Halcor couldn’t quantify. They asked us to provide some insights, data and expertise in certain domains across the supply chain spectrum.
“Every time we touched on a specific area, there was another step to take. We’ve covered the entire supply chain: planning, production, shop floor, proliferation of the portfolio, uniqueness of the market – and there’s more to come.”
Why select PwC?
PwC competed with numerous other consulting firms in Greece to win Halcor’s business.
What enabled the company to stand out was its deep expertise and wide range of capabilities within the supply chain domain, while offering a competitive price.
“One concern Halcor had is that consulting firms have a tendency to strategise without going into detail,” explains Athanasios Spanos, Partner at PwC specialising in supply chain.
“The synthesis within our team meant we could be very pragmatic in our approach, offering tangible benefits with a clear roadmap as to how to achieve and unlock value.”
What also stood out from the get-go was PwC Greece’s use of data analytics, with Athanasios taking responsibility for the firm’s data analytics and AI hub.
“It’s something that, as a supply chain capability, differentiates us – especially in Greece,” continues Eleni Papandreou, Project Manager for Supply Chain at PwC. “This was another enabler for us to deliver a high-quality service.”
She adds: “Our approach was very hands-on but holistic. We studied Halcor’s supply chain end to end, from production and logistics all the way through to commercial and customer-service departments, taking all parameters into consideration.”
Host of benefits for Halcor
PwC Greece’s approach when starting a supply chain consultancy project is to identify quick wins that can be implemented while more strategic recommendations are being designed.
Among a host of immediate benefits being enjoyed by Halcor is the fostering of a continuous improvement culture, a reduction in dispatching lead times and increased readiness for future projects thanks to value stream mapping.
In the long-term, PwC is providing recommendations aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies, such as fine-tuning changeovers within the plant operation to increase machine hours.
“We covered the whole spectrum, from strategic thinking as to where you want to go with your supply chain and what you will gain, all the way to a tactical level – how to achieve those benefits on a day-to-day basis,” says Athanasios.
Looking ahead, Mata concludes: “Next, we want to capitalise on our work with Halcor to make sure we see long-term value from our partnership. In that sense we will come together as one team and work towards the same goal.”
