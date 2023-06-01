Singapore: A global hub for sustainable innovation

Singapore may be small in size, but the Asian nation is big on ambition.

Not only has Asia’s smallest country been crowned world’s smartest city and best place to do business, but it has been named seventh most innovative, and most recently, stole the crown as Asia’s leading financial centre from Hong Kong.

Now, the city-state has its ambitious sights set on becoming the leading digital sustainability hub in Asia – and the world.

Among the innovators anchoring Singapore as a global hub for sustainability and innovation – Schneider Electric and Aon recently announced the establishment of centres here, as they look to pursue innovation at scale and develop new solutions to help organisations meet their climate commitments.

While Aon’s new climate innovation hub will help clients regionally and worldwide to navigate emerging environmental risks, challenges and opportunities, Schneider’s new Sustainability Competency Centre, opening next month, will not only help companies accelerate their journey to net zero, but will anchor Singapore as a global hub for sustainability leadership and innovation by driving R&D in sustainability services.

According to Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), these new hubs “will complement Singapore’s growing ecosystem of sustainability solutions providers that can help businesses meet their climate commitments, support their energy transition and explore green growth opportunities.”

These launches by Aon and Schneider follow a string of big consulting names that have brought regional sustainability hubs to the nation over the last 18 months, all part of the EDB’s strategy to help the nation achieve new heights in sustainability excellence on the world stage.