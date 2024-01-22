Is Temasek World's Most Sustainable Sovereign Wealth Fund?

Formed exactly 50 years ago in Singapore, Temasek is possibly the world’s most sustainable sovereign wealth fund.

Established with US$354 million primarily consisting of companies directly owned by the Singapore Government, Temasek has transformed from a holding company for the island nation to now being a global investor with a diverse portfolio valued at US$382 billion.

From the outset, Temasek built its investment strategy on the founding principles of modern Singapore, including being financially disciplined and taking the long view.

When it comes to sustainability, in recent years that means deploying capital to companies and industries that enable growth and a more sustainable future.

Temasek has identified four megatrends that inform its long-term portfolio strategy:

Digitisation

Future of Consumption

Longer Lifespans

Sustainable Living

Temasek tackles that Sustainable Living megatrend by investing in innovative, early-stage companies and technologies that can help deliver decarbonisation. The investor also works closely with portfolio companies to drive their own decarbonisation efforts and to identify ways they can be more sustainable.

This drive to net zero especially focuses on solutions for energy, mobility, the built environment, and manufacturing.

Lim Boon Heng, Chairman of Temasek Holdings, said recent years had been a challenge due to disruption and geopolitical tensions, but the company’s purpose had remained resolute.

“Climate change remains an existential threat and time is running out to address it,” he said.

“Companies and governments can no longer sit on the sidelines. All of us must play an active role in solving shared global challenges as businesses cannot succeed unless societies thrive.

“Temasek’s Purpose – So Every Generation Prospers – is our North Star. Our Purpose is embedded in everything we do and ensures we do our part to build a better, more inclusive, and sustainable world.”

What is Temasek’s sustainable investment strategy?



Going back to those four megatrends, Temasek says Digitisation and Sustainable Living impact all sectors and business models of both incumbent and emerging businesses.



The Future of Consumption and Longer Lifespans reflect shifts in society and consumer demand driven by population growth and longer expected lifespans.



The four trends are interconnected, and global, and this guides Temasek to invest in companies that “enable, drive, and benefit from these trends”.

While Temasek is not ‘gambling’ its substantial assets on silver-bullet solutions to the climate crisis, it does invest a small portion in innovative start-ups – that are naturally higher risk but also provide the potential for greater rewards.



It’s a sensible approach that has clearly served Temasek well over the past half century.

