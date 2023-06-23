In a bid to feed more people struggling with hunger, The Kroger Co has announced that it will be donating 10 billion meals by 2030 with Albertsons Cos, once the merger is complete.

The initiative is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, which will provide enough meals to feed everyone in the cities of Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Boston every meal, every day, for nearly two years.

"Our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan is centred around connecting people to the food they need to thrive," said Rodney McMullen, chairman & CEO, The Kroger Co. “We believe food should serve its highest purpose – powering healthy lives.

“Today, we feed others through daily store donations of surplus fresh food for local food banks, charitable giving to organisations focused on feeding people, and coalitions of action to achieve our mission. Together, Kroger and Albertsons Cos. will be able to do much more for our communities than we can do separately."