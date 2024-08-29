LG Chem COMPOSTFUL™: Creating Value that Returns to Nature

Starting with our flagship compostable solution, COMPOSTFUL™, LG Chem plans to become an authentic and trustworthy "enabler" that empowers customers to accelerate sustainability innovation through various products and solutions that meet customer needs.

COMPOSTFUL™ is LG Chem's flagship compostable plastic that reduces waste and acquired compost certifications such as OK Compost, BPI, DIN Certco, and Seedling. It is also compliant with food contact material regulations in Korea, Europe, and China, making it safe for consumers to use.

COMPOSTFUL™ offers:

Reliability: Provide integrated raw materials with reliable supply of products and guarantee consistent product quality

Pre-Verification: CS (Customer Solution) Centre is ability to control variables and utilizes our in-house capabilities for rapid screening through laboratory and pilot-scale tests

Predictability: Own biodegradation modeling system ensuring that products are fully capable of being certified for compostability

Variety: Tailored solution for customers with wide array of applications

Certification: Supply globally-guaranteed products

LG Chem has developed our own compost modelling analysis system to increase the success rate of obtaining global certifications to enhance customer confidence. A wide range of grades are available for various applications, from food packaging such as roll bags and food wraps to agricultural mulch films, controlled-release fertilizers, and paper coating materials.

LG Chem as a compelling technical “enabler”

LG Chem is taking the lead in realizing sustainability, one of its core values, to realize the vision: "We connect science to life for a better future."

LG Chem's history of eco-friendly material solutions began in 1992 when we developed a compostable hair care product container by combining plastic and starch.