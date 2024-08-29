LG Chem COMPOSTFUL™: Creating Value that Returns to Nature
The world is facing tremendous challenges related to climate change and plastic waste, which have led to more stringent regulations on various sustainability-related issues. In line with these trends, LG Chem is strengthening our eco-friendly material solutions business portfolio by making sustainability our key business competitiveness.
In particular, we have developed COMPOSTFUL™ as the flagship solution for compostable plastics and invested in a 50,000-ton-per-year PBAT (Poly-Butylene Adipate Terephthalate) production facility in Daesan, South Korea.
Starting with our flagship compostable solution, COMPOSTFUL™, LG Chem plans to become an authentic and trustworthy "enabler" that empowers customers to accelerate sustainability innovation through various products and solutions that meet customer needs.
What is COMPOSTFUL™?
COMPOSTFUL™ is LG Chem's flagship compostable plastic that reduces waste and acquired compost certifications such as OK Compost, BPI, DIN Certco, and Seedling. It is also compliant with food contact material regulations in Korea, Europe, and China, making it safe for consumers to use.
COMPOSTFUL™ offers:
Reliability: Provide integrated raw materials with reliable supply of products and guarantee consistent product quality
Pre-Verification: CS (Customer Solution) Centre is ability to control variables and utilizes our in-house capabilities for rapid screening through laboratory and pilot-scale tests
Predictability: Own biodegradation modeling system ensuring that products are fully capable of being certified for compostability
Variety: Tailored solution for customers with wide array of applications
Certification: Supply globally-guaranteed products
LG Chem has developed our own compost modelling analysis system to increase the success rate of obtaining global certifications to enhance customer confidence. A wide range of grades are available for various applications, from food packaging such as roll bags and food wraps to agricultural mulch films, controlled-release fertilizers, and paper coating materials.
LG Chem as a compelling technical “enabler”
LG Chem is taking the lead in realizing sustainability, one of its core values, to realize the vision: "We connect science to life for a better future."
LG Chem's history of eco-friendly material solutions began in 1992 when we developed a compostable hair care product container by combining plastic and starch.
With a firm commitment to sustainability, LG Chem began pioneering the pyrolysis process in 1996 to transform plastic waste into valuable materials. In 2020, we launched the world's first physically recycled plastic material (PCR-ABS) with a true white colour and independently developed PLH( Poly Lactate Hydracrylate) material that achieved transparency, flexibility, and 100% compostability.
We have also established a sustainability division to focus on human and material resources and are making investments to expand our research and production technology infrastructure.
LG Chem has the technology and infrastructure to produce a wide range of plastic raw materials on our own, which allows for higher production efficiency through in-house sourcing of raw materials. By utilizing our compound formulation technology, we are able to implement products of various specifications that accommodate customer needs. Through the simulation of raw materials to mass production of finished products at the CS (Customer Solution) Centre, we provide comprehensive solutions that meet customer needs.
Going forward, LG Chem is expected to make a key contribution to a sustainable future through “Net-Zero 2050” achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050 based on our core competencies in research and technology.
