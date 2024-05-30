Lifetime of Achievement: Michael Kobori

In the realm of sustainability leadership, Michael Kobori stands out as a doer, thinker, dreamer, and agitator. His journey from Levi's to the top sustainability role at Starbucks exemplifies the transformative power of passionate individuals within the corporate landscape.

Who is Michael Kobori, and what drives his relentless pursuit of sustainability?

At the tender age of 17, Michael's life took a pivotal turn when his father encouraged him to apply for a scholarship that led him to spend a summer in Tokyo, Japan. The experience ignited a global perspective within him, setting the stage for a career dedicated to understanding and addressing the world's challenges. With a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a background in Asian Studies and Psychology, Michael embarked on a journey that would shape his role as a sustainability leader.

Throughout his career, Michael has demonstrated a spectrum of accomplishments. His expertise has extended to consulting Fortune 500 corporations and designing impactful training programs addressing human rights and labour concerns, including adeptly handled a US$2m grant portfolio focusing on human rights, economic development, and regional cooperation for Thailand and Vietnam

Michael's journey led him to a remarkable 22-year tenure at Levi Strauss & Co., culminating in his role as Vice President of Sustainability. In this capacity, he chaired the company's sustainability board and steered a global team comprising 27 dedicated sustainability professionals.

As Chief Sustainability Officer at Starbucks Coffee Company, Michael is responsible for steering Starbucks towards becoming resource-positive while engaging the company's vast network of partners and customers worldwide. Under his tenure, Starbucks has embarked on a journey towards sustainability, setting ambitious goals to be achieved by 2030.

The catalyst for change

Michael's leadership has catalysed significant progress towards sustainability within Starbucks. He and his team have implemented many noteworthy initiatives to drive sustainable transformation.

Starbucks has prioritised ethically sourcing coffee beans, increasing purchases of ethically sourced coffee through programmes like CAFE Practices and expanding support for Fair Trade-certified coffee.

In-store, the company is building environmentally friendly shops, focusing on achieving LEED certification, ensuring energy and water efficiency, and using sustainable materials. Core to this effort are renewable energy sources like purchasing renewable energy credits, installing solar panels, and exploring wind power.

Waste reduction measures are critical to minimising single-use plastics, increasing recycling, and promoting organic waste composting. Water-saving measures, including water-efficient fixtures and coffee-process conservation practices, are all paramount. The company has introduced incentives and improved recycling infrastructure in stores and communities.

By collaborating with NGOs and local communities, Starbucks is directly addressing sustainability issues. This includes offering training programs and supporting environmental projects, which not only demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship but also directly benefit the communities we operate in.

Another target area is expanding plant-based menu options and introducing non-dairy alternatives, thus allowing customers climate-wise choices. Through CAFE Practices, Starbucks has significantly reduced its coffee's carbon footprint while supporting farmer livelihoods and implementing water-saving projects.

Michael Kobori's leadership exemplifies the transformative potential of individuals within corporations. His journey from Levi's to Starbucks reflects a commitment to sustainability that transcends organisational boundaries, inspiring change and setting new standards for corporate responsibility. As Starbucks continues on its path towards sustainability, Michael's vision and determination serve as guiding beacons, illuminating a future where business success is synonymous with environmental stewardship.





