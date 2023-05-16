Menopause support should be a top priority for businesses

Recognising and prioritising menopause in the workplace is crucial for promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive work environment. By addressing menopause-related challenges, such as concentration difficulties and hot flashes, organisations demonstrate their commitment to supporting employees' wellbeing, productivity and career development.

Yet 10% of women shared that they left their job because of menopausal symptoms, 14% had reduced their hours and 8% of women expressed that symptoms had deterred them from applying for promotion, according to The Menopause in the Workplace report.

What’s more, 44% of polled women shared that menopause symptoms affected their ability to work, 61% felt that symptoms caused them to lose motivation to work and 52% had lost confidence.

Why is it essential for businesses to prioritise menopausal support?

Menopausal women are the biggest demographic in the workforce and with women working until they are older, this is set to rise, therefore, we need a change in a shift in attitude towards menopause and much greater awareness.

Menospace, founded by Haley White, was therefore created to meet the need for menopause support within organisations. Over 900,000 women have left work because of a lack of support at work around menopause (CIPD & BUPA survey 2019).

White explains that supporting employees who are experiencing menopause is crucial for businesses as it not only helps create a positive work environment, but it also promotes employee wellbeing, productivity and retention.

“Menopause is a natural transition that occurs in women's lives, typically between the ages of 45-55, (although 1 in 100 experience it under 40) and can lead to a range of symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances,” White says. “These symptoms are disruptive and can have a significant impact on a woman's quality of life, including her work performance.”

White explains that businesses need to support employees going through menopause, by reducing the impact of these symptoms on their work. To do so, business leaders can cultivate supportive environments around menopause – which also promotes inclusivity, diversity, and gender equity.