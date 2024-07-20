Article
Sustainability

More Speakers Added for Sustainability LIVE London 2024

By Jasmin Jessen
July 20, 2024
New speakers from Jaguar Land Rover, SSEN Distribution, Rivian and EY join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Executives from Jaguar Land Rover, SSEN Distribution, Rivian and EY join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

Shirley Robertson, Head of Strategic Planning and Sustainability at SSEN Distribution

Head of Strategic Planning and Sustainability at SSEN Distribution, Shirley Robertson

Shirley is responsible for developing and delivering Scottish and Southern Electricity Network's (SSEN) sustainability strategy, including leading Environmental Climate and Carbon plans. 

Shirley has 27 years experience in the UK infrastructure industry spanning telecoms, water, transport and energy. She started professional life as a civil engineer and has continuously developed into environmental and energy law and policy. Both skill sets work well together to help solve the climate crisis whilst ensuring we have the infrastructure required.  

Anisa Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rivian

Chief Sustainability Officer at Rivian, Anisa Costa

Anisa is a sustainability and philanthropy executive with a track record of connecting environmental, social and governance issues to business performance, reputation and shareholder value. 

She currently serves as Chief Sustainability Officer at Rivian as well as President and Trustee of the Rivian Foundation. Through these dual appointments, Anisa drives the company’s global sustainability and philanthropic agenda and collaborates with leaders across Rivian and in the field to advance the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

Previously Anisa worked at Tiffany & Co. for nearly two decades. During her tenure she served as Tiffany & Co.’s first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer as well as Chairman and President of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation. She focussed the company’s philanthropic strategy on supporting nonprofit organisations dedicated to the stewardship of natural resources and empowerment of local communities, in the areas of responsible mining and marine conservation. 

Her career focuses on catalysing collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships among an array of stakeholders, scaling programs and impact and effectively communicating strategy and purpose to diverse constituencies and audiences. 

Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability at Jaguar Land Rover

Director of Sustainability at Jaguar Land Rover, Andrea Debbane

Andrea has built a career in sustainability and environmental strategy across industries. She currently directs Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy, targeting carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. 

Previously, Andrea spent 17 years at Airbus. She established the Airbus Foundation in 2008 and led its operations until 2019, alongside the position VP of Responsibility and Sustainability for 5 years. 

Andrea was also Chief Executive Officer at Flocert, the verification body and global certifier for the Fairtrade label. 

Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair for Sustainability at EY

Global Vice Chair for Sustainability at EY, Amy Brachio

Amy is the EY Global Vice Chair for Sustainability. In this role Amy leads EY’s sustainability and climate change agenda globally.  She works across all of EY to support the design and delivery of services to help clients achieve their sustainability agenda and provide EY professionals with the opportunity to upskill and engage around the topic of sustainability. She also oversees the organisation’s environmental strategy targeting a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025. 

In 2022, Amy joined the EY Global Sustainability team as Deputy Vice Chair, focused on developing EY’s skills and capabilities to support clients to create value from their sustainability strategy for their business, their people and the planet and to accelerate their net zero progress. She has over 25 years of experience in supporting large financial institutions on their consumer protection agendas and advising leaders on risk, resilience and transformation.

Amy is an active leader focused on the advancement of diversity and inclusiveness. 

Her acknowledgements include:  

  • Recognition as Ernst & Young’s 2013 Working Mother of the Year
  • One of Profiles in Diversity Journal‘s 2017 Women Worth Watching winners
  • Spotlighted by Source Global Research as part of their Women in the Profession series 
  • A recipient of Consulting Magazine’s Global Leaders in Consulting award for 2019.

Amy currently serves on the Board for Junior Achievement North in Minneapolis and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council focused on energy transition.

