How National Grid is Boosting New York Power Line Efficiency

More than 40% of CO2 emissions come from the burning of fossil fuels for electricity generation.

Transitioning to renewable energy is vital to reduce this and prevent catastrophic climate change, but current power grids often do not have the flexibility to handle the fluctuating supply.

Upgrading power grids to accommodate a clean energy supply is a lengthy process, but improving the efficiency of power lines can help in the meantime.

To do this, National Grid has deployed dynamic line rating (DLR) technology on transmission lines in Upstate New York in collaboration with LineVision.

Brian Gemmell, Chief Operating Officer, Electric Operations for New York at National Grid, says: “Dynamic Line Ratings are a start to helping us make decisions on how to plan and operate the grid, further unlocking renewables and reducing transmission congestion for New Yorkers.”