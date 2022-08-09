Nespresso survey: sustainability high on hospitality agenda

Research commissioned by Nespresso Professional has revealed that nearly three quarters (72%) of senior hospitality leaders believe that sustainability has become more of a priority in their business during the last year.

The research, conducted with 1,000 UK hospitality leaders, also revealed the same number (72%) of respondents stated that sustainability will become more of a priority in the next year, an increase from just over two thirds (67%) in 2021, when Nespresso Professional asked senior hospitality leaders the same question.