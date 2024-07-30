osapiens Raises US$120m Funding for AI-Powered ESG Tech

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees in line with the Paris Agreement, climate action has to be taken now.

More than 90% of companies are failing to measure their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions comprehensively and, without data, it’s difficult to know what changes are needed.

Alongside this, the ESG regulatory landscape is constantly evolving and changing.

Collecting and compiling data from internal operations to supply chains is a huge task that leaves room for inefficiencies and human error.

But what if we could simplify the process?

osapiens for ESG success

osapiens is an ESG platform and provider of compliance and sustainability reporting SaaS solutions.

The osapiens HUB is an AI-powered cloud-based platform that simplifies compliance with international ESG regulations while enabling companies to mitigate risks in operations and supply chains.