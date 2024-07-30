Article
ESG

osapiens Raises US$120m Funding for AI-Powered ESG Tech

By Jasmin Jessen
July 30, 2024
osapiens has raised US120m in Series B funding
osapiens has raised US$120m in Series B funding, led by Goldman Sachs, for ESG regulation compliance cloud technology powered by AI to help decarbonisation

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees in line with the Paris Agreement, climate action has to be taken now. 

More than 90% of companies are failing to measure their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions comprehensively and, without data, it’s difficult to know what changes are needed.

Alongside this, the ESG regulatory landscape is constantly evolving and changing.

Collecting and compiling data from internal operations to supply chains is a huge task that leaves room for inefficiencies and human error.

But what if we could simplify the process?

osapiens for ESG success

osapiens is an ESG platform and provider of compliance and sustainability reporting SaaS solutions.

The osapiens HUB is an AI-powered cloud-based platform that simplifies compliance with international ESG regulations while enabling companies to mitigate risks in operations and supply chains.

Youtube Placeholder

The company was founded in Germany in 2018 and has won the German Founder Award in the ‘Rising Star’ category for achieving great market success.

The company’s team of more than 300 support in excess of 1,300 customers worldwide including Bosch, Coca Cola North America, Metro, Costco and Lidl.

osapiens’ platform can support compliance with a range of ESG regulations including:

  • The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
  • European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR)
  • Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD)

osapiens’ funding success

In its Series B funding round, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, the company raised US$120m. 

Alberto Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO of osapiens, says: “We are thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs. 

Alberto Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO of osapiens

“Their support is a testament to our leadership position in this highly competitive and rapidly evolving market – ESG compliance and process efficiency.”

Alexander Lippert, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, adds: “osapiens creates extraordinary value for their customers, helping them meet an increasing number of regulatory requirements, whilst simultaneously driving tangible business value. 

Alexander Lippert, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

“We see enormous potential in osapiens and we are pleased to help them further on their mission.”

This fundraising caps a year of enormous growth for osapiens, increasing its total number of customers by more than 473% in 2023.

osapiens’ partners

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental uses osapiens HUB for Track & Trace which enables product traceability and anti-counterfeiting. 

Peter Wagner, Vice President for Independent Aftermarket at Continental, says: “Product and brand protection and hence the counterfeit production of products is of the utmost importance for suppliers of branded spare parts. 

Peter Wagner, Vice President for Independent Aftermarket at Continental

“The fact that major automotive suppliers have joined forces underlines the importance of this initiative.”

Coke One North America (CONA) Services, an IT organisation owned and governed by Coca-Cola bottlers, uses osapiens HUB for Distribution & Maintenance. 

This solution helps organisations identify opportunities for growth and improvement and ensure sustainable successes.

Pradeep Dalal, Product Director for Planning and Execution at CONA Services, adds: “Working with osapiens has been a positive experience for our business.

Pradeep Dalal, Product Director for Planning and Execution at CONA Services

“Their innovative solutions and exceptional support have not only met but exceeded our expectations, paving the way for a successful partnership.”

Alberto continues: “We are proud to offer a single platform that helps companies around the world to navigate the complexities of ESG regulation with ease and confidence and to achieve long-term sustainability. 

“osapiens enables them to make a positive impact not only on their P&L but also on the planet.”

SustainabilityESGAIosapiensGoldman SachsCompliance
