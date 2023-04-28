Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Panasonic launches new circular economy model

By Lucy Buchholz
April 28, 2023
undefined mins
Credit: Panasonic
Credit: Panasonic
Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK Revive programme encourages responsible recycling or revival of retired devices to help organisations meet sustainability goals

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has been prioritising the most challenging sustainability aspects within the technology industry as part of its corporate "GREEN IMPACT" strategy. 

The strategy was introduced as part of the company’s plans to extend the lifespan of its products and reduce the impact of production and consumption.

How Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK Revive programme works

The newly launched TOUGHBOOK Revive is a not-for-profit sustainability programme that allows European customers to donate their retired TOUGHBOOK devices for either responsible recycling or revival. 

Any devices that can be refurbished at the European Service Centre located in Cardiff will be donated to charitable causes or sold on the second-hand market, thereby supporting organisations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Proceeds from this initiative will be utilised to cover the expenses associated with device refurbishment.

The TOUGHBOOK Revive programme helps organisations meet zero waste targets, support charitable giving, and demonstrate sustainable recycling practices to customers and employees. Once they have participated, organisations will receive a certificate to show they have donated.

Daichi Kato, Head of Mobile Solutions Division at Panasonic Connect Europe expresses that there are no “quick fixes” when it comes to sustainability, however, Panasonic puts ESG initiatives “at the heart” of everything it does. 

Kato adds: “This starts with our global commitments to net zero and extends through the entire circularity of our products with the commitment to improving the environment we live in. I’m sure that our customers will embrace programmes like TOUGHBOOK Revive to help create a more sustainable future with us.”

Achieving sustainability goals 

Through the “GREEN IMPACT” sustainability programme, Panasonic has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions across its business operations by 2030 and across the entire value chain by 2050.

Panasonic is dedicated to achieving its sustainability goals by prioritising the expansion of clean energy generation and renewable energy utilisation. The company is also committed to reducing energy consumption by maximising energy efficiency and minimising resource consumption and waste through circular economic practices.

mobilerecyclereusePanasonic
Share
Share
Author
Lucy Buchholz

Featured Articles

The state of sustainability: Ernst & Young’s take

As the world enters a more complex era in which sustainability is increasingly a part of government policy, Chief Sustainability Officers must take heed

A sustainable future for fossil fuels

Sustainability Magazine looks at some of the technologies that are spurring the growth of the circular economy

BCG's 2022 Sustainability Report: Growth, impact & action

Throughout 2022, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) remained committed to making a positive impact by addressing global challenges as it nears its 60th year

Sustainability LIVE lines up executive and expert speakers

Sustainability

Modern slavery: AI technology and supply chain transparency

ESG

Dr Pamela Ronald shares how science feeds the world

ESG