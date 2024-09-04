People Moves Sustainability 2024
Jean-Charles van den Branden
Job From: Partner, Bain & Company
Job To: Senior Partner and Global Sustainability Practice Leader, Bain & Company
“I’m very excited and honoured to step into this role. We will continue to help our clients to deliver on a bold agenda to contribute to a more sustainable world,” says Jean-Charles.
Jean-Charles van den Branden has worked at Bain & Company for nearly three decades, where he has shaped sustainability strategies for some of the world’s largest consumer products, industrial and energy and natural resources companies. His predecessor, François Faelli, stays with the company as Global Head of Capabilities.
“Jean-Charles has been a pivotal figure in driving our clients’ sustainability goals for the past 10 years,” said Christophe De Vusser, Worldwide Managing Partner at Bain & Company.
Khadija Ali
Job From: Partner, EY
Job To: Group Director of Sustainability and Responsible Business, Lloyds Banking Group
Khadija Ali, Group Director, Group Sustainability and Responsible Business at Lloyds Banking Group said: “It’s a privilege to join Lloyds Banking Group and I’m excited to work for an organisation that is committed to using its scale and influence to drive lasting change. Mobilising finance is key to transitioning to a more sustainable future. I’m looking forward to progressing the Group’s ambitious strategy and maximising opportunities for growth as part of the Group’s purpose to help Britain prosper.”
Devon Leahy
Job From: Head of Global Sustainability, Ralph Lauren
Job To: Global Head of Sustainability, L Catterton
"Having worked with numerous leading consumer brands across the fashion, retail, and technology sectors to develop and execute impact-oriented sustainability strategies, I am excited to bring my expertise and insight to the L Catterton portfolio, which includes some of the most important and iconic category-leading consumer brands in the world,” she commented.
George Bandy
Job From: Chief Sustainability Officer, Darling Fibers
Job To: Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Andersen Corporation
“We know our success relies heavily on the health and resiliency of the communities where we live and work, and protecting people and our planet is more important than ever. With George at the helm, this new leadership position will accelerate our sustainability journey as we work every day to make decisions that help our customers achieve their sustainability aspirations, elevate our industry and ultimately help make the world a better place," Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation President and CEO, commented on the appointment.
To read the full story in the magazine click HERE
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******