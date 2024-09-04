People Moves Sustainability 2024

Jean-Charles van den Branden

Job From: Partner, Bain & Company

Job To: Senior Partner and Global Sustainability Practice Leader, Bain & Company

“I’m very excited and honoured to step into this role. We will continue to help our clients to deliver on a bold agenda to contribute to a more sustainable world,” says Jean-Charles.

Jean-Charles van den Branden has worked at Bain & Company for nearly three decades, where he has shaped sustainability strategies for some of the world’s largest consumer products, industrial and energy and natural resources companies. His predecessor, François Faelli, stays with the company as Global Head of Capabilities.

“Jean-Charles has been a pivotal figure in driving our clients’ sustainability goals for the past 10 years,” said Christophe De Vusser, Worldwide Managing Partner at Bain & Company.

