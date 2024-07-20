Rockwell: How Can Manufacturers Operate More Sustainably?

Every year, the world emits around 50 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases.

The manufacturing and production sector accounts for around a fifth of these emissions and more than 50% of the world’s energy usage, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency.

Historically, manufacturers have been passive energy users, with few opportunities to proactively improve energy usage in their operations.

A key reason for this is they’ve had limited energy data that’s come from only a few sources, like plant metres and utility invoices.

However, by better using their existing infrastructure and leveraging new technologies, manufacturers can more actively and strategically manage energy usage in their operations with minimal new investments.

Rockwell Automation is a provider of industrial automation and digital technologies founded in 1903.