How are Rockwell & Royal Mint Using Gold to Tackle E-Waste?

Electronic waste, or e-waste, represents one of the most rapidly expanding types of refuse globally. Shocking statistics from UNITAR show that around 62 million tonnes of e-waste were generated just in 2022, marking a staggering 82% increase from 2010.



This is enough to fill a line of 40-tonne trucks stretched around the equator.

This mounting pile of discarded electronics not only poses significant environmental threats but also endangers human health. Electronic devices contain harmful substances like mercury, which pose severe risks to neurological and coordination systems in humans. This issue disproportionately affects children in poorer nations who scavenge through e-waste to extract valuable metals like silver, gold, and copper. These children often dismantle or burn electronic components, exposing themselves to toxic fumes in the process.