How are Rockwell & Royal Mint Using Gold to Tackle E-Waste?

Electronic waste, or e-waste, represents one of the most rapidly expanding types of refuse globally. Shocking statistics from UNITAR show that around 62 million tonnes of e-waste were generated just in 2022, marking a staggering 82% increase from 2010.
This is enough to fill a line of 40-tonne trucks stretched around the equator.
This mounting pile of discarded electronics not only poses significant environmental threats but also endangers human health. Electronic devices contain harmful substances like mercury, which pose severe risks to neurological and coordination systems in humans. This issue disproportionately affects children in poorer nations who scavenge through e-waste to extract valuable metals like silver, gold, and copper. These children often dismantle or burn electronic components, exposing themselves to toxic fumes in the process.
Projections suggest that by 2030, e-waste volumes could reach 82 million tonnes. The growth rate of e-waste is currently outpacing both the recycling efforts and global population increase.
With each passing year, consumer culture fuels the cycle of discarding old electronics for new, trendier models, worsening the e-waste crisis. Addressing this issue head-on requires a significant upgrade in recycling infrastructure and a complete overhaul of how electronic goods are manufactured and disposed of.
Partnering for sustainability
Rockwell Automation is at the forefront of the efforts to solve this issue, collaborating with The Royal Mint to enhance the sustainability of gold extraction from e-waste using cutting-edge technology.
The Royal Mint, a historical institution established in 886 AD and now based in Llantrisant, Wales, is noted for its sophistication in coin production and precious metal processing. Moving beyond traditional minting, the organisation now also focuses on metal recovery and sustainable practices.
Utilising Rockwell Automation’s PlantPAx® Distributed Control System (DCS), the new Precious Metals Recovery Facility at The Royal Mint has innovated the gold recovery process from old electronics, aiming to boost efficiency and environmental friendliness.
How PlantPAx® DCS is tackling E-waste
Integral to The Royal Mint’s facility, the PlantPAx DCS system enables precise control and monitoring of chemical processes that extract precious metals from electronic components such as printed circuit boards. This technology establishes a more sustainable alternative to traditional mining by reducing reliance on natural resource extraction, which brings its own set of environmental and ethical issues.
“The successful collaboration with Rockwell and the deployment of its DCS solution allowed us to demonstrate the technical viability of the technology to operate at scale,” says Tony Baker, Director of Manufacturing Innovation at The Royal Mint.
“This puts us firmly on the road to our 4,000-ton per annum target, and discussions are already well underway with regards to usage of the recovered materials, as are the plans to expand the technology further.”
This shift not only diminishes the volume of e-waste but also discourages risky practices like scavenging by providing safer, more structured opportunities for material recovery. However, as traditional scavenging reduces, it’s essential to foster new economic opportunities for those affected, through cooperative efforts between local communities, businesses, and governance.
