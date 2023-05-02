SAP & IBM: How ERP is driving sustainable change

Environmental sustainability is now ranked as the number one priority for top executives, rising from the fourth spot in 2021, new data reveals.

Although more organisations are setting ESG objectives to fulfil their purpose-driven motives, they encounter various hurdles as they strive to convert their aspirations into practical action.

In fact, 41% of corporate executives worldwide regard insufficient data as the most significant obstacle to achieving ESG goals, followed by regulatory constraints (39%), inconsistent criteria (37%), and inadequate expertise (36%).

The effects of data-related difficulties are becoming evident to stakeholders, as consumers base their purchasing and employment choices on a company's ESG progress.

What are the benefits of ERP?

A study from IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and SAP – which reached 2,125 senior executives – found that organisations with the best financial and environmental outcomes had the most engaged enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

ERP has a significant impact on almost every business process within an organisation. It has the ability to link financial and environmental objectives while maintaining responsibility and accessibility for metrics.

When combined with other systems, ERP provides visibility into costs, resulting in more consistent and reliable decision-making for critical business, regulatory and environmental matters.