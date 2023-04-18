Schneider Electric launches sustainability solution, Zeigo

How Schneider is simplifying sustainability

SMEs are facing more pressure to decarbonise by both customers seeking to reduce Scope 3 emissions throughout the value chain and by new global regulatory and compliance obligations.

Zeigo Activate aims to help SMEs in establishing their emissions baseline, defining reduction targets and accelerating decarbonisation efforts by providing the necessary tools and knowledge to transition quickly from aspiration to implementation.

Steve Wilhite, President of Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business: "Many barriers have kept SMEs from decarbonising, including lack of awareness, the availability of pragmatic tools, and limited access to resources. Zeigo Activate levels the playing field for these companies by providing easy, actionable solutions

“The application has the potential to revolutionise how SMEs decarbonize while driving significant value for companies of all sizes seeking to address value chain emissions.”

Zeigo’s ecosystems

Schneider designed Zeigo to accelerate the sustainability efforts for businesses of all sizes, spanning SMEs starting their journey to large organisations looking to enhance their climate goals.

To do so, Zeigo uses tools to effectively tackle their climate challenges, including:

Reducing energy consumption and emissions

Providing access to energy market intelligence

Connecting regional solution providers in renewables, energy efficiency and carbon offsets to drive action

"Zeigo puts the power of decarbonisation into the hands of all organisations, and we're excited to see how this ecosystem will accelerate the global net zero pursuits of all of our clients,” Wilhite adds.