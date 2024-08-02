Sedex: Data-Driven Tools for Supply Chain Sustainability

In most companies, Scope 3 emissions represent the largest area of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Supply chains can be vast, making it difficult to track every element of a product’s journey.

If the impact of these processes is not visible, it can be very difficult to create actionable goals to make a difference.

Global technology company Sedex aims to solve this by increasing supply chain visibility.

The company is debuting three data-driven tools to empower businesses to meet evolving ESG challenges.

Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer at Sedex, says: “By expanding our solutions for comprehensive supply chain ESG risk management and globally scalable, site-level visibility, we enable companies to enhance their operational efficiency, compliance readiness and supply chain resilience.