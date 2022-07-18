Senior level Sustainability jobs on the rise post pandemic

Analysis of all UK job postings by people advisory firm New Street Consulting Group (NSCG) shows the average monthly vacancies for sustainability directors has jumped from 10 per month at the beginning of 2020 to more than 200 per month this year.

Douglass says: “There have been numerous studies and anecdotal observations about the impacts of the pandemic on changing public attitudes towards sustainability and the wider ESG agenda. The sustainability job vacancy data really puts this into perspective.

According to New Street Consulting Group, the number of Director of Sustainability job adverts reached an all time high in the first half of 2022. Within the six months following the UN’s Climate Change Conference COP26 , March saw a record high of 212 roles advertised, whilst there were 204 and 202 roles on the market in February and April respectively. This is around double the levels seen in the same months last year.

NSCG’s review of the job adverts shows that UK businesses are prioritising recruitment of environment-focused directors to develop sustainability strategies. A quarter of adverts (26%) specified this as the top-ranking specialised skill, with companies also expecting Directors of Sustainability to have specialised finance, business development and marketing experience.

