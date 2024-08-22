Shell and Linde Power Clean Hydrogen Plant Development

Shell is building a 100-megawatt renewable hydrogen electrolyser in Germany to help reduce its emissions.

The plant, called REFHYNE II, is expected to produce up to 44,000kg per day of renewable hydrogen.

Linde Engineering has agreed to build the facility which will begin operations in 2027.

Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director at Shell, says the announcement “marks an important milestone in delivering our strategy of more value with less emissions.