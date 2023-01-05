Article
Sustainability

Ski slopes melt in Europe as UK reports hottest ever year

By Cameron Saunders
January 05, 2023
undefined mins
The much vaunted alpine ski season is facing a dire crisis as eight countries report record hot days in early January, hindering the winter pastime

Yet another in the catalogue of casualties affected by the seemingly irreversible march of global warming: alpine ski season. According to information released this week, no fewer than eight European countries are reporting the warmest January day on record, forcing the closure of ski slopes across the continent and prompting the unseasonable opening of hiking trails and mountain biking routes.

In Switzerland and southern Germany, temperatures have exceeded 20°C, while up to 90 monitoring stations in France have recorded the highest-ever temperatures for this time of year. 

Higher up parts of the Alps long thought safe for skiing due to their altitude are no longer considered as such. For instance, blaming a “lack of snow, heavy rainfall and high temperatures,” Splügen (1,500 metres high) closed all 30km of its slopes. Meanwhile in Adelboden – where as high as 2,000 metres is seeing temperatures above freezing – a skiing World Cup event will have to take place entirely on artificial snow.

The UK records record hot year

This dire news is concurrent with a similar story across the English Channel. 

On the back of New Years, a summary of 2022’s weather from the UK’s Met Office has indicated that it was the warmest on record. According to the national weather service, for the first time ever, the average national temperature exceeded 10°C (it reached 10.03°C, exceeding the previous high of 9.88°C from 2014). 

Last summer saw a drought, fires, and a nationwide record high temperature of 40.3°C seen in Lincolnshire, and in all four nations of the UK, the temperature was the hottest ever.

As things stand, since records began in 1884, the ten warmest years in the UK’s history have been since 2003.

The bad news is expected to continue next week once the global numbers for 2022 are released. 

Met OfficeAdelbodenSplügen
Share
Share
Author
Cameron Saunders

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)