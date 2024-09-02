Inside the Škoda Elroq: Eco-Friendly and Elegant

Transport accounts for 30% of global GHG emissions and 72% of these come from road vehicles.

What’s more, 12% of an average vehicle is plastics that often end up in landfills or incinerators.

To combat these issues, Škoda’s new Elroq electric SUV offers a design with sustainability at the forefront.

New interior sketches show a balance of practicality and elegance, incorporating a range of eco-friendly materials alongside the potential to be powered by renewable energy.

Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Škoda Auto, says the Elroq is a "crucial step forward" in the brand's sustainability efforts.

