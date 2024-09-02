Inside the Škoda Elroq: Eco-Friendly and Elegant
Transport accounts for 30% of global GHG emissions and 72% of these come from road vehicles.
What’s more, 12% of an average vehicle is plastics that often end up in landfills or incinerators.
To combat these issues, Škoda’s new Elroq electric SUV offers a design with sustainability at the forefront.
New interior sketches show a balance of practicality and elegance, incorporating a range of eco-friendly materials alongside the potential to be powered by renewable energy.
Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Škoda Auto, says the Elroq is a "crucial step forward" in the brand's sustainability efforts.
Meet Škoda
Škoda Auto is a Czech automobile manufacturer owned by Volkswagen Group.
Its vehicles are sold in more than 100 countries and had profits of €26.5bn (US$29.3bn) in 2023.
Škoda was founded in 1925 and manufactures in China, Russia, India, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
The company is investing heavily in electric vehicles and sustainable technologies.
Klaus Zellmer, CEO at Škoda Auto, says: “Škoda Auto made significant strides in future-proofing the company: We have accelerated our e-campaign, modernised our successful ICE portfolio, expanded our international footprint, and strengthened our sustainability initiatives.
“Škoda Auto has achieved a promising position in the evolving automotive industry.”
Škoda’s sustainable interior
Škoda vehicles are known for their spacious and elegant interiors and the Elroq continues this tradition while taking significant strides in sustainability.
This new model incorporates cutting-edge eco-friendly materials, aligning with the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.
The Elroq’s interior retains Škoda’s classic design language featuring symmetrical architecture and strong horizontal lines.
Škoda offers four interior finish options: Studio, Loft, Lodge and Suite, each incorporating more sustainable materials than any previous Škoda models.
A standout feature is the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display, prominently placed on the dashboard.
The Elroq is also notable for being the first modern Škoda model to feature the new Škoda logo on the steering wheel.
The traditional round logo has been replaced with the Škoda lettering, complete with an integrated hook accent in the letter 'S'.
Innovative use of sustainable materials
The Elroq's design sets itself apart through the use of sustainable materials, a key focus in this model.
Two standout materials in the Elroq’s interior are Recytitan and Technofil.
Recytitan, used prominently in the Loft interior, is featured in door panels, seat covers, the dashboard, armrests and knee-rests.
This material consists of 78% recycled PET from plastic bottles and 6% mechanically recycled fibres from old clothing with only 16% of the fabric made from new PET.
The result is a dark grey-blue fabric complemented by leatherette elements and reflective yellow stitching, showcasing Škoda's commitment to reducing the use of virgin materials.
Technofil, found in the Lodge version of the Elroq, is another example of innovative sustainability.
Composed of 75% recycled ECONYL fibres and 25% polyester, Technofil is made from waste materials such as discarded fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets.
This material is highly resistant to abrasion and wear, and it is recyclable, maintaining its quality through multiple cycles of reuse.
In the Lodge interior, Technofil's black fabric is paired with light grey leatherette with orange stitching and seat belts adding a vibrant contrast.
Martin says, "Materials like Recytitan and Technofil are pivotal in not only maintaining high-quality standards but in drastically lowering the carbon footprint of the vehicle's interior components."
Leading the way in sustainable automotive design
The Škoda Elroq represents a significant advance in sustainable automotive design.
By integrating a high percentage of recycled materials into its interior, Škoda reduces the environmental impact of its vehicles, setting a new benchmark for the industry.
The Elroq's interior reflects Škoda's commitment to innovation, sustainability and timeless design.
As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Škoda’s approach with the Elroq provides a vision of a future where sustainability is central to vehicle design, without compromising style, comfort or functionality.
With its focus on sustainable materials and a reduced carbon footprint, the Elroq is poised to make a significant impact in the world of sustainable automotive design.
