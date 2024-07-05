Article
Sustainability

Sustainability Live London 2024: More Speakers Added

By Jasmin Jessen
July 05, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London speakers - Watershed, Canon EMEA, Klarna and LSEG
Executives from Watershed, Canon EMEA, Klarna and LSEG join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices. 

Two days, one unmissable event…

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric. 

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world. 

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Ellen McCormack, Head of Europe at Watershed

Head of Europe at Watershed, Ellen McCormack

Ellen is currently Head of Europe for Watershed, an enterprise sustainability platform that helps leading companies such as Walmart, Spotify, and BBVA measure, report, and act on their emissions.

In her role, Ellen works to accelerate all facets of Watershed's business in Europe. Prior to her current role, Ellen spent over a decade scaling financial technology businesses, first at Visa and Marqeta, then most recently at Stripe where she spent seven years serving as Head of EMEA Partnerships and Head of Global Partner Operations.

Peter Bragg, Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA

Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA, Peter Bragg

Peter Bragg is Canon EMEA’s Sustainability & Government Affairs Director and is an internationally experienced senior sustainability and environmental leader with proven skills and capability in developing organisational strategies, driving transformational change and delivering successful business outcomes in sustainability and corporate social responsibility programmes across a range of sectors in the UK, Europe and Australia. 

He previously worked as Director of Environment & Sustainability at Jacobs, a professional services firm. Prior to that he held senior environment and sustainability roles, including at Sydney Trains, Eurostar and Network Rail.

Salah Said, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Klarna

Head of ESG & Sustainability at Klarna, Salah Said

Salah Said has worked in sustainability for 10+ years in companies such as SCHUFA, SAP, Zalando, and now Klarna. 

Before that, he worked at several nonprofit organisations, including Ashoka and Social Impact. Salah founded Worldcitizen e.V., a nonprofit organisation focusing on Diversity & Inclusion and youth education, and has been a member of the Board Member Innovation Committee at Fashion for Good for over two years. He is also currently part of the Advisory Board for Sustainable Consumption hosted by Doconomy. 

Salah believes in innovative approaches toward ethical and environmental sustainability, and is convinced that the fashion, finance, and tech industries are an extremely enticing and fertile playing field for innovation. 

He says: “Companies that hold themselves accountable and take a creative approach to new sustainability challenges will be the celebrated pioneers of tomorrow.”

Jane Goodland, Group Head of Sustainability at LSEG

Group Head of Sustainability at LSEG, Jane Goodland

As Group Head of Sustainability for LSEG, Jane is responsible for designing and leading the Group’s sustainability ambition and strategy globally.  Working in partnership with a wide range of stakeholders across the business she spearheads work to integrate sustainability into the Group’s entire full value chain encompassing operations, market engagement and product and solutions alignment.

Jane has worked in sustainable finance for 25+ years, within asset management (Janus Henderson, HSBC), investment consulting (Willis Towers Watson) and wealth management (Old Mutual Wealth, Quilter).  

Jane has been in the vanguard of the sustainable and responsible investment market throughout her career, often responsible for designing and building new sustainable finance capabilities across different market segments.  

Jane is also co-founder and Chair of The Centre for Financial Capability which is a non-profit focused on financial literacy and was a non-executive director of The Investment and Savings Alliance (TISA) 2018 – 2023.  She is a fellow of the Forward Institute and has a MSc, Environmental Technology from Imperial College and a BSc Environmental Science from University of Greenwich.  

Jane was named in the Fifty Most Influential in Sustainable Finance in 2023 and she was awarded ‘Women of the Year’ and ‘Leadership Advocate of the Year’ in the Women in Finance Awards 2018.   

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

SustainabilitySustainability LIVEEventsKlarnaCanonWatershedLSEG
