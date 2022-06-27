Sustainability a hot topic at TECH LIVE LONDON

Protecting nature and biodiversity

On Day One (23 June) at the Cloud & 5G stage, Taufiq Asyhari , Associate Professor in Networks and Communications at Birmingham City University and Ceren Clulow , digital connectivity manager at Nottinghamshire County Council took to the stage for a talk about ‘Robot Aided Forestry Management’.

Using 5G Connected Forest, the world-first project delivering 5G connectivity into a woodland area as an example, they explained why ground robots have become so popular in recent years, examining their potential to enable autonomous roaming and navigation through certain trajectories to collect various data in efforts to monitor and assess the forest environment. During this presentation the project's new forest ranger dog was also demonstrated.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion continued

In ‘Life in 2040’ at 2.00pm on the Cloud & 5G stage, Lara Maloney, Head of S5GConnect at the Scotland 5G Centre and Hannah Griffith senior associate director, Smart Places and Digital Infrastructure at Jacobs took a look at current societal and technological trends to create a set of economic, social, and environmental future scenarios. Set in the early 2040’s, these scenarios attempted to explore some of the developments that may take place over the next 20 years to enable a better understanding of the digital foundations our places should be putting in place now to thrive in this future world.

In ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Telco’ at 3.30pm on the Cloud & 5G stage, Nitu Kaushal , managing director, Cloud First Intelligent Edge Business, Europe Region and Belinda Finch, chief information officer at Three will debate the meaning of DE&I, the corporate benefits, recruitment and retention, bridging the generation gap and data-driven decisions, providing advice for the future workforce.

Tara McDaid , Regional Vice President Sales at SalesForce, took to the stage to speak about how marketplaces can unlock 5G monetisation. McDaid explained that a marketplace is any platform that connects the buyers and sellers of goods or services with each other and provides infrastructure to facilitate a transaction.

“Accelerating monetisation of 5G requires evolution across organisational units,” she explained, adding that a collaboration between all stakeholders, such as customers, employees, partners and developers is critical.