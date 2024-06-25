Sustainability: A Social, Cultural & Technological Challenge

David is only in his second semester on the MSc but has already found that the course has had an impact on his mindset.

“What became apparent to me is that changes are needed in the way we buy, use and construct things, and the fact that people are at the heart of this,” he says.

“Of course, the technological approach is crucial, but unless you actually get buy-in from people to adopt new methods of operation and actually use that technology, change is never going to happen.

“It’s been very eye opening for me. It’s really changed my mindset and made me think about the bigger picture of sustainability – the fact that it requires a social and cultural change as much as a technological one.

“The MSc has given me a better insight from different viewpoints, because part of the course has led to me researching different studies in my own time and, as a result, developing a more holistic understanding.

“I’ve been able to challenge people’s preconceived ideas about sustainability.”

From the classroom to the boardroom

David has already applied his learnings to his day-to-day work to influence the teams, individuals and clients around him.

“My studies have made me better informed to have conversations in this area and really challenge people’s preconceived ideas about sustainability and climate change,” he shares.

“I attended a discussion with a government agency where we discussed how fit for purpose their estate is for the future and how they can meet government legislation and targets for reducing their carbon footprint. We also talked about building climate resilience in the future – the impact that climate change will have on weather and how resilient their estate will be when there’s more floods, storms, droughts, etc.

“I want to continue challenging people’s perceptions and being a catalyst for change.

“I came into this from an engineering background, so I already had some exposure to sustainability, how we need to reduce our carbon footprint and so on. Now, I understand the size of the problem, the scope and the complexity… the fact that there’s multiple levels to the change we need to make – not just one silo.