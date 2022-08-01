Sustainability Challenge designed to address plastic waste

"The ISS National Lab is deeply impressed by the winning concepts selected for our Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics," said Christine Kretz , Vice President of Programmes and Partnerships for the ISS National Lab. "We are proud to make this special announcement with our partners at Estée Lauder—without their generous support, this challenge would not be possible. Opening access and opportunity through unique partnerships and solicitations like this enables greater potential for scientific gains that benefit humanity, and we look forward to working with the selected project teams as they prepare their research for spaceflight."



Microgravity Synthesis of Aerogel Copolymers - Meckler

This project seeks to improve the performance of lightweight, porous aerogels to capture and remove carbon dioxide from the air. Producing the aerogel materials in the microgravity environment will allow the research team to study how the network of pores that make up the aerogel structure form in the absence of effects from gravity-driven convection and sedimentation. This information and the resulting pore structure may lead to better uniformity in the aerogels and higher carbon dioxide capture rates. Captured carbon dioxide could be used to replace oil as the polymer feedstock to produce plastics. PARC, which is part of the Xerox family, will work with ISS National Lab Implementation Partner Aerospace North America on this project.