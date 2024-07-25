Sustainability LIVE London: Climate Impact Strategies Panel
Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.
Featuring at the event is the Climate Impact Strategies panel.
Human emissions have already warmed the climate by more than a degree, and the Paris Agreement’s 2030 deadline is approaching fast.
This panel discussion will focus on exploring effective strategies for addressing the urgent issue of climate change. Experts from various fields will share their insights on mitigation, adaptation, policy interventions, technological innovations, and collaborative efforts to combat climate change. Join us as we discuss actionable solutions and best practices to create a sustainable future for our planet.
Leaders from across industries will come together to discuss how we can implement climate strategies effectively.
Nicola Tongue, Associate Director for Ventures at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP Ventures)
Nicola is an Associate Director at CCEP Ventures, an innovation investment programme launched by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which is working to identify breakthrough solutions to deliver a lower-carbon future for the business, and the wider industry. She is focused on identifying and facilitating partnerships with a focus on breakthrough technology.
As part of her role, Nicola oversees innovation and sustainability progress, having worked on investments into carbon capture, chemical recycling and packaging solutions. She is passionate about securing a net zero future for CCEP and supported the launch of a US$137.7 million venture capital fund focusing on sustainability investments, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company and its global bottling partners.
Nicola has spent her career in the FMCG space, including senior commercial roles at CCEP and Belvoir Farms, with an entrepreneurial background in hospitality.
Peter Bragg, Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA
Peter Bragg is the Canon EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director and is an internationally experienced senior sustainability and environmental leader. He has proven skills and capability in developing organisational strategies, driving transformational change and delivering successful business outcomes in sustainability and corporate social responsibility programmes across a range of sectors in the UK, Europe and Australia.
He previously worked as Director of Environment & Sustainability at Jacobs, a professional services firm. Prior to that he held senior environment and sustainability roles, including at Sydney Trains, Eurostar and Network Rail.
Salah Said, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Klarna Bank AB
Salah has worked in sustainability for more than 10 years in companies including SCHUFA, SAP, Zalando and now Klarna.
Before this, Salah worked at several nonprofit organisations, including Ashoka and Social Impact. Salah founded Worldcitizen e.V., a nonprofit organisation focussed on Diversity & Inclusion and youth education and has been a member of the Board Member Innovation Committee at Fashion for Good for over two years. He is also currently part of the Advisory Board for Sustainable Consumption hosted by Doconomy.
Salah believes in innovative approaches toward ethical and environmental sustainability, and believes the fashion, finance, and tech industries are an extremely enticing and fertile playing field for innovation.
Andrew Todd, Director of Corporates at Verco
Andrew is responsible for all of Verco’s corporate services and has been working in the field of corporate decarbonisation for over 15 years. He is a chartered engineer with a background in industrial energy efficiency and process optimisation.
For the last eight years Andrew’s focus has been working with large complex companies to develop carbon reduction strategies, implement the supporting data and reporting systems and to develop the detail reduction plans needed to deliver the necessary change.
