Sustainability LIVE London: Climate Impact Strategies Panel

Featuring at the event is the Climate Impact Strategies panel.

Human emissions have already warmed the climate by more than a degree, and the Paris Agreement’s 2030 deadline is approaching fast.

This panel discussion will focus on exploring effective strategies for addressing the urgent issue of climate change. Experts from various fields will share their insights on mitigation, adaptation, policy interventions, technological innovations, and collaborative efforts to combat climate change. Join us as we discuss actionable solutions and best practices to create a sustainable future for our planet.

Leaders from across industries will come together to discuss how we can implement climate strategies effectively.

Nicola Tongue, Associate Director for Ventures at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP Ventures)