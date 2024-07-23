Sustainability LIVE London - More Speakers Announced
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Travel Corporation
Shannon is Chief Sustainability Officer for The Travel Corporation (TTC), a family of 40 travel brands operating worldwide.
Shannon leads the development and implementation of the group’s sustainability strategy, including the group’s journey to net zero. She also oversees the TreadRight Foundation, TTC’s not-for-profit dedicated to supporting projects under the foundation's three pillars:
- planet
- people
- wildlife
Shannon is an advocate for pragmatic and transparent actions that lead to genuine impact in the pursuit of sustainability and decarbonisation. In 2021 she was named a Top Performer by the World Travel & Tourism Commission, she has guest lectured at Harvard University and is regularly called on by media to share insights into the development of a sustainable tourism industry.
Shannon holds an MSc in Tourism and Environmental Management, where she focused on integrating the principles of sustainability into marine based ecotourism.
Rishi Jain, Director of Impact for Liverpool Football Club
Rishi is Liverpool Football Club’s Director of Impact, and is responsible for leading the club’s approach to sustainability through the lens of equality, diversity and inclusion and environmental sustainability. He aims to ensure that the club continues to lead the way on and off the pitch.
Having worked in ED&I for over 20 years, he has an expert understanding of successfully integrating strategy into businesses and ensuring positive change. Rishi is responsible for the Liverpool FC’s The Red Way strategy that encompasses the club's plans across all areas of business operations and ensuring that sustainability is embedded throughout. Rishi is a driving force for change and successfully works with colleagues and business leaders to ensure progress.
In 2022, Rishi presented at the launch of the UN’s Game Plan, a document implementing a plan of action to counter hate speech through engagement with sport. He has continued to work in partnership with the United Nations and multiple international organisations to implement this work across the US, UK and beyond.
In 2023, Rishi was named on the Pride Power List, and in 2020 he was named on the Global Diversity List as a Top 20 Diversity Professional. His previous work led to wide-ranging recognition at the European Diversity Awards 2019, North West Football Awards 2019 and Inclusive Companies Awards 2019, in addition to being awarded the Premier League Equality Standard Advanced Level in the same year.
Before joining Liverpool Football Club, Rishi held roles at Manchester United, Kick It Out and The FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board, where he worked throughout his career to champion equality, diversity and inclusion to make a positive impact across society.
Yogesh Malik, EVP CTIO for Tele2
Yogesh joined Tele2 in January 2021 as the CTIO.
On the journey of driving Tele2 to become a leading telecommunications company, the key components have been the creation of a world-class 5G network, a tech stack enabling 100% digital customer journeys and ensuring that reliability and security are embedded next to automation and AI in an E2E data architecture. The journey has been empowered by the forming of a sustainable and learning organisation, improving in every step through a new way of work.
Holding an Executive MBA from IMD and a Bachelor of Engineering, prior to joining Tele2, Yogesh served as VEON’s Group CTO, a member of VEON’s executive board, the CEO of Telenor India (Uninor), among other international assignments.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?Supply Chain Sustainability
- How is ABB Electrification Boosting Decarbonisation?Renewable Energy
- What are Mercedes-Benz’s Six Sustainability Focus Areas?Sustainability
- Deloitte Accelerators Help to Streamline CSRD ComplianceSustainability