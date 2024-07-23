Sustainability LIVE London - More Speakers Announced

Rishi is Liverpool Football Club’s Director of Impact, and is responsible for leading the club’s approach to sustainability through the lens of equality, diversity and inclusion and environmental sustainability. He aims to ensure that the club continues to lead the way on and off the pitch.

Having worked in ED&I for over 20 years, he has an expert understanding of successfully integrating strategy into businesses and ensuring positive change. Rishi is responsible for the Liverpool FC’s The Red Way strategy that encompasses the club's plans across all areas of business operations and ensuring that sustainability is embedded throughout. Rishi is a driving force for change and successfully works with colleagues and business leaders to ensure progress.

In 2022, Rishi presented at the launch of the UN’s Game Plan, a document implementing a plan of action to counter hate speech through engagement with sport. He has continued to work in partnership with the United Nations and multiple international organisations to implement this work across the US, UK and beyond.

In 2023, Rishi was named on the Pride Power List, and in 2020 he was named on the Global Diversity List as a Top 20 Diversity Professional. His previous work led to wide-ranging recognition at the European Diversity Awards 2019, North West Football Awards 2019 and Inclusive Companies Awards 2019, in addition to being awarded the Premier League Equality Standard Advanced Level in the same year.

Before joining Liverpool Football Club, Rishi held roles at Manchester United, Kick It Out and The FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board, where he worked throughout his career to champion equality, diversity and inclusion to make a positive impact across society.

Yogesh Malik, EVP CTIO for Tele2