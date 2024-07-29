Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London: Sustainable Supply Chains Panel

By Jasmin Jessen
July 29, 2024
Leading executives discuss sustainability in supply chains at Sustainability LIVE London 2024
Join leading executives from DSV, John Lewis, Thermo Fisher Scientific and HH Global to explore Scope 3 at Sustainability LIVE London

Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.

Featuring at the event is the Sustainable Supply Chains Panel – Sponsored by Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global.

Scope 3 emissions often represent the largest area of greenhouse gas emissions for companies, but they can be challenging to address.

This panel discussion will examine the importance of sustainable supply chains in today's global economy. Industry experts will share insights on the key principles of sustainable sourcing, ethical production practices, transparency, and the integration of sustainability into supply chain management. Join us for a thought-provoking conversation on how businesses can create more environmentally and socially responsible supply chains for a more sustainable future.

Sustainability leaders from across industries will come together to discuss the impact of and solutions to supply chain sustainability. 

Achim Martinka, Vice President for Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability at DSV Global Transport and Logistics

Vice President for Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability at DSV Global Transport and Logistics, Achim Martinka

Achim has a French-German diploma in Economics and spent eight years with French sports-good manufacturer and retailer DECATHLON, including as Head of Central-West Germany.

He then spent 24 years at Lufthansa Cargo, taking on several leadership roles including VP Americas, VP Europe/Africa, VP Home-Markets (DACH).

Achim joined DSV in November 2023 as VP Global Airfreight, responsible for Commercial and Sustainability operations.

Achim says: “Becoming part of DSV means delivering service and value to my company and our customers in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at John Lewis Partnership 

Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at John Lewis Partnership, Jemima Jewell

Jemima is Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at the John Lewis Partnership, working across Waitrose and John Lewis. She has spent over seven years working with the company through roles including Corporate Responsibility Lead and Sustainable Sourcing Manager. 

Her role is focused on ethics and sustainability in the supply chain, collaborating with commercial and sourcing teams to maximise sustainable impact.

Jemima says she feels business has the power to be a force for good in the world and drive positive change for people, planet and animals. Her expertise is in sustainable value chains and she believes partnerships and cross-sector working are the key to creating impact. 

Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability – Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific 

VP Global Sustainability - Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Chris Shanahan

Following a career in life science procurement and supply chain at Essilor for six years, Chris worked at Smithkline Beecham for 10 years and then became SVP Global Procurement at BD for 18 years. Chris joined Thermo Fisher Scientific six years ago as CPO before transitioning to a Global Sustainability role.  

Chris is an adjunct professor at Farleigh Dickinson University and is a Sustainable Procurement Pledge ambassador. He co-authored the Procurement Leader’s handbook and serves on the board of EPICA International.

“When I think about the evolution of supply chain and procurement, I think about the sustainable aspects of supply chain,” Chris says. “Every time you come across a challenge, that's an opportunity to improve.”

“My interest in sustainability links back to health, personal health and the environment that we live in. As an asthmatic, the environment has impacted me for the last 18 years. It is something I’m very transparent about and I think it was what got me into sustainability originally.”

Kevin Dunkley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global

Chief Sustainability Officer at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global, Kevin Dunkley

As CSO at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global, Kevin developed and is responsible for the company’s market leading Innovation with Purpose sustainability program. He has developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.

Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain program the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022, and the Conscious Creative circular design program which launched in early 2023.

Kevin is an Executive Fellow of King's College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.

Heath Dancey, Global Procurement Category Head - POSM & Sales at Sanofi

Global Procurement Category Head - POSM & Sales at Sanofi, Heath Dancey

As Global Procurement Category Head - POSM & Sales at Sanofi, Heath is in charge of the procurement of point of sales materials globally for Sanofi CHC. He has held a variety of roles, and manages marketing, clinical, directs and supply chain services.

Sanofi is a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company established in 1973 that says: “For us, improving people’s lives goes hand in hand with preserving the planet.”

Heath is an Australian national and started with Sanofi in Sydney in 2002. He moved to Paris in 2005 and is currently based in Barcelona. 

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

