Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - AI in Sustainability

AI offers exciting new opportunities to improve sustainability, but needs to be implemented carefully to avoid causing harm.

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, sustainability leaders give a panel discussion on the Future of AI in Sustainability, sponsored by Wipro.

Speaking on the panel is Jonathan Lishawa, GM UK and Ireland for Smart Energy and Utility Business at Sercomm, Lisa Wee, Global Head of Sustainability at AVEVA, Amir Sokolowski, Global Director for Climate Change at CDP and Adam Savitz, Senior Partner for Sustainability at Wipro.

How AI can drive sustainability initiatives

The panellists agree AI has the capacity to decarbonise infrastructure, optimise resources and reduce costs in sustainability efforts, but it requires some risk.

Amir says: “Any technology has three impacts on society in general. It can either streamline things that are already being done, it can make them more efficient or less efficient depending on what your position is, or it can change them completely.

“I think there's a whole series of discussions we're going to have here in which each one of those three is both a risk and a potential opportunity to deal with.”