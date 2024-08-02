The Latest Appointments in Sustainability, Including FedEx

Karen Blanks Ellis

Job From: FedEx Managing Director, Strategic Environmental Management & Sustainability

Job To: FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer

Karen Blanks Ellis joined FedEx in 1997 and will now take charge of the company’s ESG strategy.

FedEx operates the world’s largest cargo air fleet with over 700 aircraft and is investing in alternative aircraft fuels and Fuel Sense initiatives to reduce aircraft GHG emissions. Karen brings deep knowledge in aviation from her roles on the Board of the International Aviation Women’s Association and as former chair of the Airlines for America Environmental Sustainability Council.

Karen will help guide FedEx to carbon neutral operations by 2040 through a range of initiatives including converting all delivery vehicles to produce zero-emissions.

