The Latest Appointments in Sustainability, Including FedEx

By Jasmin Jessen
August 02, 2024
FedEx, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bain & Company and Heidelberg Materials are among the companies that made major sustainability appointments in July

  • Job From: FedEx Managing Director, Strategic Environmental Management & Sustainability
  • Job To: FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer

Karen Blanks Ellis joined FedEx in 1997 and will now take charge of the company’s ESG strategy.

FedEx operates the world’s largest cargo air fleet with over 700 aircraft and is investing in alternative aircraft fuels and Fuel Sense initiatives to reduce aircraft GHG emissions. Karen brings deep knowledge in aviation from her roles on the Board of the International Aviation Women’s Association and as former chair of the Airlines for America Environmental Sustainability Council. 

Karen will help guide FedEx to carbon neutral operations by 2040 through a range of initiatives including converting all delivery vehicles to produce zero-emissions.

Jean-Charles van den Branden

  • Job From: Bain & Company EMEA Sustainability Practice Leader
  • Job To: Bain & Company Global Sustainability Practice Leader

Jean-Charles van den Branden has 28 years experience at Bain & Co, six of which focussed on sustainability in EMEA. 

He led the firm to support clients with critical business needs and helped to close the gap on their sustainability commitments. 

Jean-Charles embedded sustainability into 20% of Bain’s consulting projects globally.

Dr Katharina Beumelburg

  • Job From: SLB Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
  • Job To: Heidelberg Materials Chief Sustainability & New Technologies Officer

After three years with SLB, Katharina is moving from energy technology to building materials. 

She has spent more than 16 years in global leadership roles at Siemens, Siemens Energy and Hydrogen Europe. 

Heidelberg is one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, including cement and concrete.

Smitha Hariharan

  • Job From: Halliburton Global Head of Sustainability 
  • Job To: Gulfstream Aerospace Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

Smitha has worked for Halliburton since 2012, spending more than two years in charge of its global sustainability efforts.

She is now moving on to the newly created role of CSO for Gulfstream Aerospace, which completed the world’s first transatlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) last year.

