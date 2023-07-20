Top 10: Diverse Companies

Forward-thinking companies across the globe are shifting their priorities to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, to ensure the business is ethical and to develop strategic advantages to ensure future success.

And workplace diversity is becoming a more pressing issue for employees and stakeholders alike. In fact, 76% of workers value diversity in the workplace and 73% of companies with gender equality practices have higher profits and productivity.

Although the reasons for needing to improve workplace diversity are endless, Sustainability Magazine has rounded up the top 10 global businesses that are leading by example.

CEO: Vasant Narasimhan

With more than 100,000 employees, Novartis aims to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where every individual can be their best and authentic selves.

To foster an environment, Novartis aims to collectively explore new horizons, while extending its reach to underserved communities to redefine the field of medicine.

“The work we do in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is about creating an environment where everyone feels they belong, where rocking our difference is valued, celebrated and encouraged,” says Hannah Perry, Novartis’ Chief Diversity & Culture Officer.

CEO: Anthony Capuano

Since its establishment in 1927, Marriott International has prioritised DEI, with a dedicated foundation built upon the wellbeing and happiness of its associates, while embracing individual differences. DEI is fundamental to Marriott’s core and is part of the business’s strategic goals and has identified three pillars of associate wellbeing: Feeling good about ourselves, the workplace, and the company’s role in society.